Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $87.30. 1,325,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,119. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

