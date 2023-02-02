Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Medallion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Medallion Bank stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Medallion Bank has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

