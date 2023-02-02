McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.75-26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.80. McKesson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS.

MCK traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $366.48. 2,691,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.67. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a twelve month low of $260.73 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $416.30.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

