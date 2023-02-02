McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.75-$26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $415.20.

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCK traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.98. 1,665,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,100. McKesson has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day moving average of $365.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of McKesson by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

