McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.21. 3,734,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,293. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $253,994,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 645,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.