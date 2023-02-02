McDonald’s Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $428,294,000 after acquiring an additional 206,532 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.