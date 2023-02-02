Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading 9.7% Higher

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 635,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $252.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

