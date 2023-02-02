Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

MIG5 remained flat at GBX 33 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,421. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.80. The stock has a market cap of £58.21 million and a PE ratio of 3,300.00.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

