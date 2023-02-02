Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Matthews International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

