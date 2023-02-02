Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 7.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.36. The company had a trading volume of 345,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,724. The stock has a market cap of $362.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

