Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after buying an additional 292,935 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

