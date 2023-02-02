Mary Zimmer Acquires 1,250 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) Director Mary Zimmer acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alerus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,852. The stock has a market cap of $400.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
