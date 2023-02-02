Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

