Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $193.54

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.54 ($2.39) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.48). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.43), with a volume of 128,860 shares traded.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £106.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.47.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.97%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

