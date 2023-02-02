Macy’s (NYSE:M) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.92.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.