Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 306,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,180. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.