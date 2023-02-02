Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 924,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,000. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF makes up about 15.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 17.84% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Get ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF alerts:

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZHDG stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 16,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,454. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.