Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $123,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $429.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.69.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.
