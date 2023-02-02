Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $123,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $429.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.