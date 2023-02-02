Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,220 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after acquiring an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

WPM traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $44.95. 1,470,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

