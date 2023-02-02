Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,150,803. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.