Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 0.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 395,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

