LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.70% of EPR Properties worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

