LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $222.44 and last traded at $222.44. 623,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 613,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.55.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.74.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

