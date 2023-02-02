loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 49,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 570,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

loanDepot Trading Up 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $896.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $143,901.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,431.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,209,363 shares of company stock worth $1,962,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

