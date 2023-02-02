Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.73-2.97 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.3 %

Littelfuse stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.88. 88,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

