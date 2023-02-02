Litecoin Cash Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $155.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,850,137 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,816,074.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376231 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $141.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

