Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $200.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,797,731 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,740,074.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00356759 USD and is down -11.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $352.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.