Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 85,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,731. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Liquidity Services

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $276,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,249,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 15,347 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $276,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,402,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,249,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,313.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,542 shares of company stock worth $743,438. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liquidity Services by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 684.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Further Reading

