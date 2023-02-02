Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Life Settlement Assets’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Life Settlement Assets Stock Up 9.6 %

Life Settlement Assets stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £797,232.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Life Settlement Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

About Life Settlement Assets

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

