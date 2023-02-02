Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Life Settlement Assets PLC (LON:LSAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Life Settlement Assets’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Life Settlement Assets Stock Up 9.6 %
Life Settlement Assets stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £797,232.00 and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Life Settlement Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
About Life Settlement Assets
See Also
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
- Costco Continues to be the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Peloton May Reward Traders, Requires Long-Term Discipline
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.