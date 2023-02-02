LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Trading Down 2.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 42,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 66,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

LexaGene Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

