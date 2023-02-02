Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.07% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 40.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 150,551 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $10,943,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 281.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

