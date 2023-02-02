Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 7.5 %

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

APD traded down $23.78 on Thursday, hitting $294.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

