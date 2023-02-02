Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 2,264 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $112.32. 5,508,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,128,103. The stock has a market cap of $462.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

