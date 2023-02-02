Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 4,555 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Gores Holdings VIII accounts for about 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 2.51% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $122,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIIX remained flat at $10.06 on Thursday. 82,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,327. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Gores Holdings VIII Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

