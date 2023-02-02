Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $596,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

