Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.27. 85,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,984. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.35 and a 52 week high of $264.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

