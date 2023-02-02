Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

NYSE:DE traded down $21.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.06. 990,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,368,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

