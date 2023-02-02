Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 15,000 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 190,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

