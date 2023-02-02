Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 1,697 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

