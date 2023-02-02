Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.61

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 176609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

