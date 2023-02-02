LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 14,107,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,710,863. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

