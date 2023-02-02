Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 506,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock worth $2,202,621 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of COST traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $527.53. The stock had a trading volume of 310,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,260. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.52. The company has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

