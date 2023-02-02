Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,814. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

