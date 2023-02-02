Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.38

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 502586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

Several analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after buying an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

