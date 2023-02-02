LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.87) to €55.00 ($59.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

