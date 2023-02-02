LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €45.37 ($49.32) and last traded at €45.62 ($49.59). 216,126 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.80 ($49.78).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.48 and a 200 day moving average of €36.60.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

