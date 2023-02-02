Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Lantronix stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at $650,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

