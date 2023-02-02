Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.33.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

