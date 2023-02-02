Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.33.
Landstar System Price Performance
NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 408,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
