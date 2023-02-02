Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,531. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.84.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 63.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

