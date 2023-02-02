Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $79,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 9.0 %

LANC traded down $17.34 on Thursday, hitting $176.01. 117,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.14%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Stories

